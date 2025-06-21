Hot air balloon catches fire and falls in Brazil, killing at least 8 people

A hot air balloon caught fire and tumbled from the sky on Saturday in Brazil 's southern state of Santa Catarina, killing at least eight people, officials said.

Footage shared by local news outlet G1 showed billows of smoke coming from the balloon in flames as it hurtled towards the ground.

Thirteen people survived and were taken to hospitals, Santa Catarina's military fire brigade said, adding that 21 people were on board including the pilot.

"Our teams continue to provide all necessary support to the families and victims," state governor Jorginho Mello said on Saturday morning in a post on X. "We are still monitoring the situation."

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

"We are all shocked by the accident," Mello wrote in an earlier social media post about the crash.

Praia Grande is a common destination for hot air ballooning, a popular activity in some parts of Brazil's south during June festivities that celebrate Catholic saints such as Saint John.

Last Sunday, a balloon fell in Sao Paulo state, killing a 27-year-old woman and injuring 11 others, G1 reported.

There have been several fatal hot air balloon crashes elsewhere in recent years.

Last year, four people were killed Sunday morning when a hot air balloon crashed in Arizona. Also in 2024, a man fell to his death from a hot air balloon as it passed over Melbourne, Australia.

In 2023, two people died and a girl was injured after the hot air balloon they were riding in caught fire near Mexico City.

Five people died in 2021 after a hot air balloon crashed into power lines in Albuquerque, New Mexico.