"60 Minutes" reports: Who are the Hong Kong protestors?

Jimmy Lai has enjoyed the freedoms Hong Kongers have become used to ever since he fled mainland China as a boy of 12. Now an aging media mogul, he's leading the fight to protect those freedoms from mainland communist China's encroaching control, calling their massive protests "the first battle of the new Cold War."



Lai demonstrates peacefully even as other street protesters increasing violence has drawn the world's attention. Lai speaks to Holly Williams, who hits the streets of Hong Kong for a "60 Minutes" report to be broadcast Sunday, October 13, 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.



The weekend protests in the former British colony this past summer, after a law was proposed that could extradite some Hong Kongers accused of crimes to the mainland for trial in the communist system. The bill was withdrawn, but the message was loud and clear to Hong Kongers: the Chinese government, which took back the city in 1997, was tightening its grip.



Lai says his people are dedicated to their freedoms and will not give them up. "We share the same value as you Americans. What we are fighting for is the first battle of the new Cold War," he tells Williams. "[The British] did not give us democracy. But they gave us the rule of law, the free market, the private property right, free press. [People in China] have none of those."



Williams follows Lai at the head of a loud but peaceful demonstration where he seems to be followed by men and women with cameras who refuse to identify themselves. Elsewhere in the city, she encounters protesters attacking and burning a subway station with Molotov cocktails.



There is a garrison of mainland Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong that has doubled in size in recent weeks. Some people fear another Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in which armed soldiers massacre protestors. So far, there have been many injuries, but no confirmed deaths as a direct result of the Hong Kong Police action against protestors.



Bernard Chan is a Hong Kong delegate to the Communist Chinese legislature. He tells Williams the mainland is concerned about the protests because they believe there is a foreign element to them. But he says China hopes to avoid another Tiananmen. "I certainly believe that they do not want to see another repeat of what happened back in 1989. So I think that's why they still very much want Hong Kong Police to handle our own problem."



Hong Kong is a rich city with a high standard of living. Asked why the people of Hong Kong continue their protests despite their prosperity, Lai replies, "That's what Chinese think. That… we just have a body, we don't have a soul… We are human beings. We have soul. We are not a dog."