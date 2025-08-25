Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Safety regulators probe 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles over engine failures

By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie D. Lee
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into reports of engine failure involving more than 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles, according to documents recently posted on the regulator's website.

The engine failures were initially investigated under a previous NHTSA recall in November 2023, after the Office of Defects Investigation received 414 reports of connecting rod bearing problems that were suspected to be the result of a crankshaft manufacturing defect. 

However, NHTSA closed the investigation after it determined the engine failures were outside the scope of the 2023 recall and not caused by "the same crankshaft manufacturing defect that is addressed by Honda in Recall 23V-751," the latest documents state.

Because of the significant number of reports involving vehicles from Honda and the automaker's Acura brand, NHTSA said it will open a new investigation "to further evaluate the scope and severity of the potential problem and to fully assess the potential safety-related issues."

The probe includes the following models and years:

Honda

  • 2016–2020 Honda Pilot
  • 2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline

  • 2018–2020 Honda Odyssey

Acura

  • 2016-2020 Acura MDX
  • 2018–2020 Acura TLX
Anne Marie D. Lee

Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue