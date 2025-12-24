Facing high home heating bills this winter? These tips can help you save money.

Rising energy costs are adding to the affordability issues facing millions of U.S. consumers, with nonprofit group PowerLines recently estimating that more than 100 million Americans could see heftier bills this year because of rate hikes.

The average household is expected to pay an average of $995 on home heating this winter, a 9.2% increase from last year, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (NEADA). Those who use electricity for heating were projected to see an even steeper jump of 12.2%, with the average bill swelling from $1,090 to $1,233, the group found.

"Millions of households are being pushed deeper into utility debt and closer to shutoffs simply because they cannot afford to keep their homes warm," Mark Wolfe, executive director of NEADA, said in a statement.

So what recourse do Americans have, knowing comfort comes at a cost? Here are some tips on how to save money on your utility bill:

Get a home energy audit. An inspector can help you detect where cold air might be seeping into your house and recommend energy efficiency improvements. Audits are performed by certified home energy auditors, according to energystar.gov. Look to local government agencies or your utility company for home energy assessment tips.

Tackle obvious leaks. Justin Castronova, a lead inspector at First Choice Inspectors in Illinois, told CBS News consumer correspondent Ash-har Quraishi that the best place to start is with doors and windows. Castronova recommends using caulk to seal gaps, maintaining weather stripping for doors and windows, and using spray foam around electrical outlets (make sure to turn off your power first).

Invest in energy-efficient appliances. That can save you from $10 to $50 a month, depending on the size of the appliance and how many you have, Castronova said.

Insulate your home. This will ensure the envelope of your home is fortified against the cold weather. Energy Star, an energy-efficiency program administered by the Environmental Protection Agency, has a handy DIY guide on how to get started.

Look into state, federal and nonprofit assistance programs. For example, the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides financial assistance to low-income households to weather-proof their homes and even deal with energy-related home repairs. The best way to find out what you qualify for is to call 211, which connects people with health and human services resources.