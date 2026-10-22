Should you use home equity to pay off credit card debt? Here's when it can backfire.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Several situations can turn an otherwise promising credit card debt payoff strategy into a costly mistake. Pramote Polyamate/Getty Images

Credit card debt can be expensive to carry, especially if your cards carry high interest rates that make it difficult to reduce your balance — which is an issue many borrowers are facing right now. If you carry a balance when rates are elevated, a substantial portion of your credit card payment goes toward interest charges rather than the debt itself. But between everyday expenses straining borrowers' budgets in today's inflationary landscape and the many other economic issues that are looming, finding the extra money to accelerate the repayment process isn't necessarily easy.

Homeowners, though, may have another potential source of relief from their high-rate debt: the equity they've accumulated in their homes and other properties. Home values have risen rapidly over the last several years, leaving the average homeowner with a lot of equity, and rather than continuing to pay steep credit card interest charges, they may be able to borrow against that equity at a significantly lower rate and use those funds to pay off their debt. That, in turn, can potentially reduce or eliminate their monthly card payments and lower their overall borrowing costs.

But tapping into your home's equity to eliminate unsecured debt is a decision that deserves careful consideration. While the potential savings can be appealing, there can also be serious financial consequences if you aren't careful. So, before taking this approach, it's important to understand where the risks lie and when the strategy could create bigger problems than it solves.

Find out how Accredited Debt Relief can help with your high-rate debt today.

When using home equity to pay off credit card debt can backfire

Using a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC) to consolidate credit card debt can make repayment more manageable in certain circumstances. However, several situations can turn an otherwise promising debt payoff strategy into a costly mistake, including the following:

When you're struggling financially and trading unsecured debt for a riskier obligation

One of the biggest drawbacks of using home equity to pay off credit cards is the type of debt you're taking on. Credit cards are unsecured, meaning your balances aren't backed by collateral. While failing to repay them can result in collections, lawsuits and serious credit damage, your home isn't automatically at risk simply because you default on a credit card.

Home equity loans and HELOCs work differently, though. Your property serves as collateral for the money you borrow, which means falling behind on payments could eventually lead to foreclosure. That's a significant trade-off, particularly if your income is unpredictable or you're already struggling to cover essential expenses. In these cases, saving money on interest may not justify putting your home at risk.

Explore the Accredited Debt Relief strategies available to you now.

When a lower monthly payment equates to paying more overall

A lower interest rate doesn't automatically translate into a cheaper repayment strategy. Let's say you have $25,000 in credit card debt at a 22% interest rate. Replacing that balance with a home equity loan at 9% could substantially reduce your interest costs. However, the repayment term matters just as much as the rate. Spreading the balance over 15 or 20 years could keep your monthly payments relatively low while allowing interest charges to accumulate for much longer.

Home equity loans may also come with closing costs and other fees that reduce your potential savings. So, before borrowing, compare the total repayment costs, including interest and fees, rather than focusing exclusively on the monthly payment, to ensure that you're actually saving money on the cost of your debt.

When your credit card balances keep growing

Paying off your credit cards with home equity doesn't necessarily address the circumstances that created the balances. If you're relying on credit cards to cover groceries, utilities or other recurring expenses, consolidating those balances may provide only temporary relief. Without sufficient room in your budget, you could end up accumulating new credit card debt while simultaneously repaying your home equity loan. In fact, a 2026 survey from Accredited Debt Relief found that 35% of respondents had cut back on groceries because of debt, highlighting just how much financial pressure some households are facing currently.

That leaves you managing two sets of obligations instead of one, potentially making your financial situation considerably worse. In turn, it makes sense to determine whether your budget can support the new payments without additional borrowing before using home equity to pay off credit card debt.

When variable interest rates make payments unpredictable

HELOCs typically have variable interest rates, meaning borrowing costs can change over time. While the initial rate on a HELOC may be substantially lower than your credit card rates, future rate increases could make repayment more expensive. And if your budget has little flexibility, even a moderate payment increase could create financial pressure.

Some HELOCs require interest-only payments during the initial draw period, followed by significantly higher payments once principal repayment begins. A fixed-rate home equity loan may offer more predictability, but it's still important to evaluate whether the payments will remain affordable throughout the entire loan term.

When you're borrowing too much against your home

Using a large portion of your available equity can also leave you financially vulnerable. If property values decline, you could find yourself with little equity remaining or potentially owing more than your home is worth. That could complicate refinancing or selling your property, particularly if you need to relocate unexpectedly.

Home equity also provides a financial cushion for major repairs and other significant expenses. Using most of it to eliminate credit card debt could limit your options when those costs arise, so it's important to weigh that possibility as part of your overall decision-making process.

The bottom line

Using home equity to pay off credit card debt can make sense when you qualify for a meaningfully lower interest rate, have stable income and can comfortably afford the repayment terms. Still, the potential savings should be weighed against the possibility of losing your home or accumulating additional debt.

So, before proceeding, compare home equity borrowing with alternatives such as personal loans, balance transfer credit cards and credit counseling or other debt relief strategies. The right solution isn't necessarily the one offering the lowest monthly payment. It's the one that helps you eliminate debt without creating greater financial risks in the process.