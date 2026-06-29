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If you're going to pay off credit card debt with home equity, make sure to choose your borrowing option wisely. Pramote Polyamate/Getty Images

Credit cards are rarely a low-cost way to borrow money, but if you're carrying a revolving balance from month to month, you're likely aware of how increasingly difficult it is to manage right now. With average credit card interest rates still sitting above 21% and inflation continuing to strain people's budgets, many borrowers are finding that their monthly payments aren't making much of a dent in what they owe. When that happens, what might have been a temporary balance can quickly become a long-term financial challenge.

At the same time, homeowners remain in a relatively unique position in today's economic landscape. Despite elevated mortgage rates and a slower housing market, many homeowners have made substantial strides in terms of their home equity over the last several years, thanks, in large part, to strong home price appreciation. That has created an opportunity to access lower-cost borrowing options that aren't available to renters or those without significant assets.

For homeowners looking to escape high-rate credit card debt, tapping home equity can be a logical next step. There are multiple ways to do it, though, and the choice you make could affect everything from your monthly payment to your overall borrowing costs. So, before moving forward, it's important to understand how home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) compare.

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Home equity loan vs. HELOC: Which option is right for your credit card payoff plan?

If you're considering using your home's equity to eliminate credit card debt, it's important to understand that home equity loans and HELOCs work differently. A home equity loan provides a lump-sum loan with a fixed interest rate and predictable monthly payments. A HELOC functions more like a credit line, allowing you to borrow as needed during the draw period, typically with a variable interest rate. The choice often comes down to how much debt you have, whether your balances are still growing and how much payment certainty you want. Here's what to consider when weighing your options:

When a home equity loan is the right credit card payoff option

If your credit card balance is a fixed figure and your main goal is certainty, the home equity loan is usually the better fit. With this route, you borrow the exact amount you need, pay off the card balances and lock in one rate for the life of the loan. Your payment never changes, which keeps budgeting simple.

For example, if you have $40,000 in credit card debt spread across several accounts, a home equity loan allows you to consolidate those balances into one loan with a set repayment schedule. Rather than dealing with fluctuating minimum payments and varying interest rates, you'll know exactly how much you owe each month and have a clear idea of when the debt will be paid off.

And, the fixed-rate nature of home equity loans may be especially appealing in today's environment. While home equity rates remain far below average credit card rates, economic uncertainty and persistent inflation concerns mean interest rate volatility remains a possibility. The Federal Reserve is also signaling the possibility of future rate increases, so locking in a fixed rate can provide peace of mind for borrowers who want certainty.

The tradeoff, though, is flexibility. Once you receive the funds from your home equity loan, you begin repaying the full loan amount immediately, even if you don't end up needing every dollar you borrowed.

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When a HELOC is the right credit card payoff option

On the other hand, a HELOC may be the better option for homeowners who want more borrowing flexibility or who expect their debt repayment strategy to evolve. That's because a HELOC gives you access to a revolving line of credit, and during the draw period, you can borrow what you need, when you need it, up to your approved credit limit.

In turn, this approach can work well if you're paying off credit card balances gradually or you expect more expenses to arise while you're eliminating debt. It can also be a smart move if your goal is more flexibility in terms of borrowing, as the line of credit remains available to draw from for an extended period.

However, that flexibility comes with risks. Most HELOCs have variable rates, meaning borrowing costs can change over time. If rates rise, your payments could increase as well, and there's a real likelihood of that happening in today's inflationary environment. Because a HELOC functions like a revolving credit account, some borrowers may be tempted to continue borrowing after paying off their credit cards, potentially creating a new debt cycle.

For homeowners who are highly disciplined and want access to funds without borrowing more than necessary, though, a HELOC can be an effective debt management tool. It just generally requires more financial restraint than a traditional home equity loan.

The bottom line

Both home equity loans and HELOCs can be powerful tools for wiping out high-rate credit card debt, but the right choice hinges on your specific situation. If you have a fixed balance you want to eliminate and value predictable payments, a home equity loan delivers the certainty and built-in discipline that makes consolidation stick. A HELOC, on the other hand, offers flexibility that a lump-sum loan simply can't match — provided you have the restraint to avoid falling back into old habits.

Either way, you'll likely secure a far lower rate than what your credit cards are charging, but it's worth remembering that you're trading unsecured debt for borrowing tied to your home. Before you move forward, weigh your monthly budget, your repayment timeline and your tolerance for rate fluctuations, and consider speaking with a lender or debt relief expert to confirm that tapping your equity is the best path toward becoming debt-free.