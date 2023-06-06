Home equity loan pros and cons to know

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Home equity loans, in particular, can be especially useful for many large, one-time expenses. Getty Images/iStockphoto

As a homeowner, you're not limited to credit cards and personal loans when it comes to financing major expenses. You have an option not available to non-homeowners: tapping into the equity in your home.

There are several ways to do this, including home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). Home equity loans, in particular, can be especially useful for many large, one-time expenses, such as home repairs. But before you decide to take out a home equity loan, it's important to know the benefits and drawbacks of doing so. In this article, we'll break down the advantages and disadvantages of home equity loans so you can make an informed decision.

View current home equity loan rates here to see how much you could borrow.

Home equity loan pros and cons

Here's what you need to know when deciding whether a home equity loan is right for you.

Pros

Home equity loans can be an attractive option for many homeowners. Their benefits include:

Lower interest rates: Interest rates on home equity loans are often lower than other types of loans consolidating high-interest debt

Interest rates on home equity loans are often lower than Fixed interest rates: Unlike HELOCs

Unlike Predictable payments: Because home equity loan rates are fixed, you know exactly how much your monthly payments will be. This makes it easier to budget for them.

Because home equity loan rates are fixed, you know exactly how much your monthly payments will be. This makes it easier to budget for them. Access to a significant sum of money: Home equity loans can provide access to a sizable amount of funds, with some lenders offering loans of up to 85%

Home equity loans can provide access to a sizable amount of funds, with some lenders offering loans of Potential tax benefits: You may be eligible to deduct the interest

Start exploring your home equity loan options by checking out today's top offers now.

Cons

While there are many advantages to home equity loans, there are also some drawbacks to bear in mind.

Foreclosure risk: When you take out a home equity loan, you put your home up as collateral. That means you could lose your home if you can't make the payments. It's crucial to ensure you can manage the monthly payments before taking out the loan.

When you take out a home equity loan, you put your home up as collateral. That means you could lose your home if you can't make the payments. It's crucial to ensure you can manage the monthly payments before taking out the loan. Fees and closing costs: Home equity loans often involve fees and closing costs

Home equity loans often involve fees and Lengthy repayment period: Home equity loans tend to have longer repayment periods than other types of loans, often ranging from five to 30 years. This means you'll be paying interest on the loan for a more extended period, resulting in paying more in interest than principal during the loan's early years. That said, stretching payments out could make monthly payments more affordable for you.

Home equity loans tend to have longer repayment periods than other types of loans, often ranging from five to 30 years. This means you'll be paying interest on the loan for a more extended period, resulting in paying more in interest than principal during the loan's early years. That said, stretching payments out could make monthly payments more affordable for you. Equity and credit score requirements: To qualify for a home equity loan, you must meet certain requirements equity in your home credit score

Compare current home equity rates now to find the best loan for you.

The bottom line

A home equity loan can be a cost-effective financing option for homeowners, but it's important to understand the pros and cons to determine if it's the right option for you. If the drawbacks make you hesitant, you have other options, including HELOCs, cash-out refinancing and reverse mortgages. Whichever option you choose, carefully consider your overall financial situation and how payments will fit into your budget to make sure you use the funds wisely.