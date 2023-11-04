Hit-and-run which injured Stanford Arab-Muslim student investigated as possible hate crime

Antisemitic incidents on the rise in weeks after Israel-Hamas war, Anti-Defamation League says

California authorities are investigating a hit-and-run Friday afternoon which injured an Arab-Muslim student on the campus of Stanford University as a possible hate crime.

The Stanford Department of Public Safety reports that the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday.

According to campus police, the victim told investigators that the driver made eye contact, then accelerated and struck the victim. Campus police said that as the driver was speeding away, he allegedly yelled, "f--- you and your people," the victim told investigators.

The victim's injuries were not life threatening, campus police said. The incident is being investigated by California Highway Patrol.

According to campus police, the suspect was described as a White male in his mid-20s, with short dirty-blond hair, a short beard and round-framed glasses.

His vehicle was described as a black Toyota 4Runner, model year 2015 or newer, with an exposed tire mounted on the back and a California license plate with the letters M and J.

Campus police did not disclose if any part of the incident was captured on security or cell phone video.

Anyone with information is asked call highway patrol at 650-779-2700.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil liberties and advocacy group, has raised concerns about a rise in threats and violence against Muslim Americans, and a "spike in Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian rhetoric."

On Oct. 14, a 6-year-old Palestinian boy was killed and his mother wounded in a stabbing attack at their home near Chicago. Their landlord has since been indicted on murder and hate crime charges in the attack, which was condemned by President Biden. Authorities said the suspect targeted them because of their Muslim faith.

The Anti-Defamation League reported last month that it has also documented a spike in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. since the start of the war. According to numbers compiled by the ADL, between Oct. 7 and Oct. 23, there was a 388% rise in antisemitic incidents — including harassment, vandalism and/or assault — compared to the same period in 2022.

Earlier this week, A Cornell University junior was arrested on federal charges, accused of making violent online threats directed toward Jewish students at the school.