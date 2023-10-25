Antisemitic incidents on the rise in weeks after Israel-Hamas war, Anti-Defamation League says Threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities in the U.S. are on the rise since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Antisemitic incidents saw a staggering 388% increase, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League, while the Council on American Islamic Relations reported nearly 800 anti-Muslim incidents since Oct. 7, the highest in nearly eight years. Jeff Pegues has more.