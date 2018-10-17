Hillary Clinton seems unharmed after minor car crash

Hillary Clinton was seems to be unharmed after the Secret Service vehicle she was riding in was involved in a crash.

According to Secret Service spokesperson Melissa McKenzie, at about 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, a car taking her to Jersey City "was involved in a minor, single-vehicle accident." There were no injuries reported and the Jersey City Police responded and is investigating the accident.

The former secretary of state and first lady was headed to a fundraiser for Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Tuesday night. The vehicle pulled into a parking garage, made a left turn and hit a concrete column.

Clinton emerged from the van and walked to the fundraiser, where she was the featured guest.

The police department expects to release more details Wednesday.

Arden Farhi contributed to this report.