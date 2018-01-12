Hillary Clinton calls Trump's views "ignorant" and "racist" after president's "sh*thole" comment

Hillary Clinton posted a response Friday to President Trump's "shithole countries" remark from an Oval Office meeting a day earlier.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee noted that Friday was the eighth anniversary of the Haiti earthquake after Mr. Trump reportedly referred to the nation as one of a number of "sh*thole countries."

The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America’s commitment to helping our neighbors. Instead, we‘re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 12, 2018

Mr. Trump issued a denial Friday about using that language where he reportedly described Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as "sh*thole countries." The White House meeting on immigration included a bipartisan group of senators. The president tweeted that he used "tough" language but that that was "not the language used." Although it is being taken as a denial of the "sh*thole" comment, Mr. Trump did not specifically reference that phrase in his denial.

After The Washington Post first reported Mr. Trump's remarks on Thursday, later confirmed by CBS News' Nancy Cordes, the White House did not deny the comment in a statement.

Former Vice President Joe Biden weighed in on Twitter Friday morning. President Obama, whose father was from Kenya, has not responded.