Hiker dies after getting trampled by cows in Austrian Alps

An 85-year-old hiker in the Austrian Alps was killed after a herd of cows trampled him and his wife while they were walking their dog, local police said Monday.

The man and his 82-year-old wife were hiking towards a mountain hut in Ramsau am Dachstein in Austria's Styria province on Sunday afternoon when the incident occurred, police said.

"A retired couple from Vienna and their dog were walking just below the so-called Austria hut when a herd of nine cows -- including three calves — charged and severely injured them," local police spokesman Markus Lamb told AFP.

Cows grazing in the Austrian Alps. Frank Hammerschmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Hikers in the area and people running the nearby refuge hut witnessed the attack, administered first aid and alerted emergency services. The couple was then taken to a hospital in Salzburg.

The man died from his injuries before he could undergo emergency surgery, officials said.

Local prosecutors are investigating the exact circumstances of the attack, pending an autopsy.

Fatal cow attacks are rare in the nation of more than nine million people, whose mountains are a popular tourist attraction where cow herds graze freely.

In 2024, a woman, accompanied by two small dogs, who was hiking in the Salzburg region, died when a cow herd charged her.

Following a deadly cow attack a decade earlier, Austria's government published a "code of conduct" for hikers.

The guidelines include keeping a distance from cows and walking dogs on a short lead but unleashing them in case of attack.