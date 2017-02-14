"Hidden Figures" will offer free screenings for Black History Month

The Oscar-nominated film "Hidden Figures" will offer free screenings on Saturday in 18 cities in honor of Black History Month.

The movie tells the little-known story of several unsung heroes: three black female NASA mathematicians who make it possible for John Glenn to become the first American astronaut to make a complete orbit around Earth.

AMC and Fox announced plans to offer a free 10 a.m. screening for the movie in several cities around the country — and school and community groups can also go online and request a free screening in their community.

Tickets can be reserved here and are first-come-first-served.

"As we celebrate Black History Month and look ahead to Women's History Month in March, this story of empowerment and perseverance is more relevant than ever," Liba Rubenstein, 21st Century Fox's senior vice president of social impact, told Variety. "We at 21CF were inspired by the grassroots movement to bring this film to audiences that wouldn't otherwise be able to see it — audiences that might include future innovators and barrier-breakers — and we wanted to support and extend that movement."

The movie will be screened at the following theaters:

AMC Southbay Galleria 16, Redondo Beach, California

AMC Aventura 24, Aventura, Florida

AMC Southlake Pavilion 24, Atlanta

AMC Ford City 14, Chicago

AMC Westbank Palace 16, New Orleans

AMC White Marsh 16, Baltimore

AMC MJ Capital Center 12, Washington, D.C.

AMC Southfield 20, Detroit

AMC Esquire 7, St. Louis

AMC Cherry Hill 24, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

AMC Bay Plaza 13, Bronx

AMC Mesquite 20, Mesquite, Texas

AMC Bay Street 16, Oakland

AMC Carolina Pavilion 22, Charlotte