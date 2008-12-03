Hey, New Kids On The Block!

We here at Couric & Co. just wanted to take a few minutes and welcome our new cousins in blog-land, Political Hotsheet and World Watch.
Hotsheet is taking the chair previously filled by Horserace, the late, great blog about all things from the campaign trail. It's turning a fresh eye on Washington as the next administration shapes up. Check it out here.
World Watch will include dispatches from our team of foreign correspondents and staff at the London Bureau. It's already up and running with a few posts from Correspondent Sheila MacVicar about the terror – and ensuing investigation into the massacre – in Mumbai. It'll include breaking news items and more in-depth reporting than we can sometimes fit into a broadcast. So check it here and check back often!
And don't forget to give our new neighbors a warm welcome. Leave them a few comments or drop us a note and let us know what you think.