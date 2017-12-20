Here's every store with Christmas Eve pickup

By Gabrielle Olva

If you've procrastinated doing your holiday shopping, don't worry. Many major retailers are open for Christmas Eve shopping, so you can easily buy all of your last-minute Christmas gifts. To make your last-minute shopping even more convenient, some stores provide the option to shop online and pick up your items in-store, with many offering same-day pickup.

Here's a handy alphabetical list of stores that open Christmas Eve and when you have to place your orders to pick up those last-minute gifts.

Apple

Deadline: Depends on location and item availability

Need-to-know: Apple makes it easy for you to pick up your items in-store. When ordering online, enter your zip code to find out item availability in stores near you. Items marked "Available Today" are usually available for pickup within an hour. You can also select the window of time you'd like to pick up your item if the option is available. Selecting a pickup time ensures you won't have to wait to receive your item when stores are packed with customers.

You'll receive an email from Apple when your item is ready to pick up. You can also designate someone else to pick up your item. Apple store hours vary by location, so check that your local store will be open on Christmas Eve.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Deadline: Two hours before store closing

Need-to-know: Bed Bath & Beyond allows you to reserve items online and pick them up in-store. When you're shopping online, click the "Reserve Now" button next to the item you want to buy, or select "View All Stores" to see the item's availability at other locations. Use your credit card to reserve your order. You'll see a $1 authorization charge, but it drops off your card in 24 to 48 hours.

Within two business hours, you'll receive an email letting you know your item is ready for pickup. Present the email in-store to pick up and pay for your item.

Best Buy

Deadline: One to two days in advance

Need-to-know: Best Buy shows you the estimated pickup date when you choose "Store Pickup" and select your store. You'll receive an email letting you know when your item is ready. To pick up your item, bring your photo ID, credit card and order number. You can also designate someone else to pick it up.

Note that if an item is not in stock, it usually takes three to seven business days to ship to the store. In-stock items should be available same day, but to be safe, Best Buy recommends placing your order a day or two ahead of Christmas Eve to ensure it will be fulfilled on time.

Home Depot

Deadline: 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Need-to-know: Home Depot has thousands of items that are eligible for in-store pickup. Just choose the "Pick Up In-Store" option when you are checking out, wait to receive a confirmation email letting you know your item is ready and bring your ID and the email to the store to pick up your product.

Most items are ready to pick up within two hours of ordering, though items that require assembly and large orders can take longer. Home Depot closes at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, so keep that in mind when ordering.

JCPenney

Deadline: Noon on Christmas Eve

Need-to-know: Want to avoid paying high shipping fees? At JCPenney, items available for same-day pickup can be ordered on Christmas Eve and picked up the same day -- just make sure your order is placed by noon. Orders are typically ready within four hours. You'll receive an email when your item is ready for pickup.

Bring your ID, the credit card used for the purchase and your order number to pick up your item. Keep in mind that JCPenney closes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Kmart

Deadline: 2:59 p.m. CST on Christmas Eve

Need-to-know: Many items are available for same-day in-store pickup, but check the delivery time in your cart after selecting "Free Store Pickup." Pick up online orders at the store with your "Ready for Pickup" email confirmation and ID. Some stores also offer in-vehicle pickup for Shop Your Way members.

Kmart stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and online orders must be placed by 2:59 p.m. CST to ensure same-day pickup.

Kohl's

Deadline: Dec. 23

Need-to-know: You can save money at Kohl's by opting for its free in-store pickup, which is available for items purchased online. You can opt to receive an email or text alert when your order is ready. Online orders are typically ready for pickup within two hours, but to be safe Kohl's recommends placing your order on Dec. 23 for pickup on Christmas Eve. Bring your ID and a copy of your email to pick up your order.

Macy's

Deadline: 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Need-to-know: Macy's offers same-day pickup on in-stock items, as long as orders are placed by 3 p.m. Choose the in-store pickup option when online shopping, and select the store where you want to pick up your item. You'll receive an email when your order is ready.

In addition to the convenience of picking up your order the same day, Macy's also rewards you for picking up orders in-store by giving you a savings pass for an extra 20 percent off or 15 percent off your next in-store purchase. It's one of the many ways to save money at the retailer.

Nordstrom

Deadline: 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve

Need-to-know: At a few select Nordstrom stores that offer free curbside pickup, you can pick up online orders 24/7 between Dec. 16 and 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve. With curbside pickup, you don't even have to leave your car to pick up your online order. Just call the store at least 10 minutes before you plan to arrive, and an employee will bring your order right to you at the curb.

Even if your store doesn't have a curbside option, you can still pick up your order in-store for free. Most in-stock orders are ready within two hours of ordering, though it can take longer during busy times such as the holiday shopping season.

Pier 1 Imports

Deadline: One hour before store closing

Need-to-know: Most of Pier 1's merchandise is available for in-store pickup, except items that are marked "Online Only" or "In-Home Delivery Only." Most orders are processed within hours, and you'll receive an email when your item is ready to be picked up. However, if an item is not in stock, it could take two weeks to arrive for in-store pickup.

For in-stock items, place your order at least one hour before the store closes to pick up the same day. Christmas Eve hours vary by store.

Sears

Deadline: 2:59 p.m. CST on Christmas Eve

Need-to-know: Sears offers free in-store pickup, and some stores offer free in-vehicle pickup for Shop Your Way members. Whichever method you use, Sears promises an associate will be ready with your order within five minutes of checking in.

Place your order by 2:59 p.m. CST to ensure Christmas Eve pickup. But before you place your order, don't forget to read Sears' return policy. Sears stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Target

Deadline: 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve at most stores (varies by store)

Need-to-know: Most Target stores are open until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, so you can really shop for the best gifts at the last minute at the popular retailer.

For same-day in-store pickup, place your order by 6 p.m. local time at most stores, but check with your store as hours can vary. Target also makes it easy for you to find items that are available for same-day pickup. When browsing your desired category, select "Buy Online & Pick Up" from the "Availability" drop-down. When your item is ready for pickup, you'll receive an email that provides you with all the relevant pickup information.

If you live in the Minneapolis area, your local Target might also have a Drive Up option, which allows you to pick up your order curbside. Target is also known to offer last-minute holiday deals, so you might even save big on some of your purchases.

Toys R Us

Deadline: Order by 8 p.m. for pickup within an hour

Need-to-know: Items eligible for in-store pickup are designated with a "Free Store Pickup" message. You'll be notified via email when your item is ready for pickup. Bring the email and your ID to pick up your order at the store's designated Merchandise Pickup Location.

Walmart

Deadline: 4 p.m. on Dec. 23

Need-to-know: Items marked "Free Pickup Today" are available for same-day pickup. Walmart offers an additional discount on some items designated with the words "Pickup Discount" when you select the option to pick up your order in-store. For all pickup orders, Walmart sends you an email when your item is ready for pickup.

To ensure your order will be ready for pickup on Christmas Eve, place your order by 4 p.m. the day before. Items can be picked up through 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Originally publish on GoBankingRates. For more see: