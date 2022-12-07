We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are a series of services and products on the market now that can help seniors without breaking the bank. Ronnie Kaufman/Blend Images/Getty Images

With inflation still high and a potential recession coming in the new year, many Americans are being extra careful with their spending habits. This is especially true for seniors and older adults living on a fixed budget each month. For these consumers, any products purchased will need to be cost-effective, reliable, and, ideally, helpful for their lifestyle.

Fortunately, there are a series of services and products on the market now that can help seniors without breaking the bank. These range from financial to security to medical items.

What do they all have in common? These items can help older adults live a more financially secure, safer and healthier life.

5 helpful things seniors should buy now

Here are five helpful items seniors should consider buying now.

Life insurance

Life insurance for seniors isn't typically thought of as being "worth it" but for many older adults, this unique financial protection could prove to be both inexpensive and valuable.

Life insurance, for example, can be used to cover end-of-life expenses, thus freeing your loved ones from having to pay for things like funeral and burial services.

A policy can also help reduce outstanding debt that you would otherwise pass on to your beneficiaries. And it can pay estate taxes on an inheritance you leave. Thankfully, the cost doesn't have to be prohibitive, particularly if you're healthy and willing to take a medical exam.

Start by getting a free price estimate online now so you know exactly what to expect.

Home warranties

Maintaining a home or a rental can be problematic in and of itself. But for older adults, it can be even more arduous. Fortunately, home warranties can help do the heavy lifting - literally.

A home warranty can help protect you and your family by covering the costs of household repairs and appliances. Home warranties provide routine service, repair or even replacement for systems, equipment and appliances. Home insurance won't necessarily repair or replace items (unless certain qualifications are met) - but home warranties will.

You can get a free home warranty price quote here.

Home security systems

If you want to maintain your home and its appliances then a home warranty could be valuable. But if you want to secure your possessions - and protect your family - then a home security system may be helpful.

Home security systems can protect your home when you're away - and when you're inside of it. Systems are typically user-friendly and can be easily customized to your specific needs.

In addition to protecting and monitoring your home and deterring any burglaries, a home security system could also potentially help you secure a reduction on your home insurance premium.

By answering a few simple questions you can get a free price quote now.

Medical alert systems

Medical care and the ability to easily obtain it are top concerns for many seniors. Fortunately, medical alert systems can ease both of those worries for a minimal cost.

A medical alert system installed in your home can help notify emergency services whenever you may need them - day or night, weekend or holiday. There is a wide range of types and services available so you can tailor the coverage to what works best for you - and eliminate any unnecessary equipment or surcharges.

And they're not terribly expensive (often $20-$40 per month, not including equipment and installation costs).

With a select promo code, you can potentially save up to $100 on a medical alert system now.

Walk-in tubs

Mobility for some older adults can be problematic, particularly when it comes time for bathing. But a walk-in tub can provide a safe and luxurious alternative that some seniors may find appealing.

Seniors will no longer have to worry about slipping and falling in the shower as a walk-in tub allows them easy access via a watertight door. They can then sit in the bath and use the features with ease and comfort.

Kohler walk-in tubs include installation in as little as one day and a lifetime warranty. Get a quote now.

The bottom line

As mentioned above, many Americans are being judicious about their spending habits, particularly during the current inflationary period. But if you're a senior in need of financial, security, or medical support one or more of the above items may be worthwhile.

Start by getting a free life insurance quote online now so you know exactly what to expect.