Homeowners considering a HELOC should be prepared to make certain strategic moves now, before the next formal Fed rate cut. Getty Images/iStockphoto

While there's little expectation that the Federal Reserve will issue a rate cut when the central bank meets again on July 29 and July 30, there is a growing likelihood of a rate reduction to be issued when the central bank meets again in September. And that will be a positive for borrowers, many of whom have been saddled with higher rates (and borrowing costs) in recent years for everything from personal loans to credit cards and mortgages. Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) have not been immune to this trend, although both are lower than many alternative borrowing options now.

A HELOC, in particular, could be one of the smarter ways to borrow currently, thanks to a variable interest rate subject to change monthly. Should the Fed formally cut rates or, potentially even before then, lenders could reduce their HELOC rates, making this an even more affordable way to borrow money right now. But that doesn't mean prospective borrowers should become complacent, either. While waiting for the next Fed rate cut, there are some strategic moves these prospective borrowers should consider making now. Below, we'll detail three of them.

Start by seeing how low a HELOC rate you'd currently qualify for here.

3 HELOC moves to make before the next Fed rate cut

Don't sit idly while waiting for the next Fed rate cut to secure a lower HELOC rate offer. Instead, consider making the following three moves now:

Check your credit report (and score)

The lowest HELOC rates and best terms will be reserved for those homeowners with clean credit reports and good credit scores. But when was the last time you checked both? Consider starting your HELOC borrowing journey here by reviewing your credit report for any errors or inconsistencies. And take a closer look at your credit score for ways to boost it as high as you can. Good credit practices now can both improve your score and set you up for more favorable HELOC offers, perhaps as soon as this summer.

Compare your current HELOC options here now.

Shop for lenders besides your current one

You don't need to use your current mortgage lender to secure your HELOC and you may not want to if competitors offer affordable rates and fewer fees. But you won't know which offers what until you take the time to shop around. And, yes, the rates you get quoted for now are not likely to be the ones you'll be offered post-Fed rate cut. But you'll establish a baseline compiled of inexpensive and expensive lenders, so you'll know which ones to contact first as a rate cut becomes more likely.

Calculate your repayment costs

It will be impossible to calculate your HELOC repayment costs with precision, thanks to that changing interest rate. But that doesn't mean that you shouldn't do the math against a series of realistic interest rate scenarios, either. After all, your home will function as collateral here, so it's critical that repayments match your budget, now and into the future.

Consider, then, calculating your costs against what's available right now and what could be available long-term. Remember that HELOC draw periods can last up to 10 years, so it makes sense to do the calculations based on a variety of rates. And don't forget that, for a HELOC, interest-only payments are typically required during that initial draw period.

The bottom line

The above list is not exhaustive as each homeowner will be approaching the HELOC borrowing process with unique needs and goals. Many, however, would benefit from starting with a look at their credit health before moving on to shopping for lenders and calculating repayment costs. By taking these steps now, before a formal Fed rate cut is made official, homeowners can both improve their credit standing and better position themselves as an attractive borrower when they do formally submit a HELOC application.