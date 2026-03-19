HELOC interest rates just fell again. Here's how much a $40,000 HELOC will cost per month now.

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HELOC borrowing costs declined again this week, with rates now near a three-year low. sakchai vongsasiripat/Getty Images

It may not have been by a lot, but it was yet another step in the right direction for borrowers. That's what homeowners considering tapping into their home equity may have been thinking this week after the average interest rate for a home equity line of credit (HELOC) declined again. Now at just 7.17%, according to Bankrate, the rate here only declined slightly from last week's 7.18%, but it kept rates here near their lowest level in three years. That consistency highlights a HELOC's affordability in today's uncertain economic terrain, and it makes a HELOC not only one of the cheapest ways to borrow equity but also one of the more affordable ways to borrow money overall.

And with $11 trillion worth of equity to borrow from now, according to a report released earlier this month, this is also likely one of your most robust funding sources. So borrowing a relatively small amount, such as $40,000, is not only achievable but it will be more affordable than it would have been for much of the last three years. At the same time, a HELOC will leverage your home, so you'll need to be confident in your ability to make repayments here to avoid the risk of foreclosure.

To better ensure affordability, it helps to know how much a $40,000 HELOC costs now, considering that rates here just declined again. Below, we'll crunch the numbers that homeowners need to know.

Start by seeing how much home equity you could borrow here.

Here's how much a $40,000 HELOC costs per month now

Calculating the monthly payments of a HELOC is difficult to do with precision, as the product has a variable rate that will change each month based on market conditions. While homeowners can get an approximate idea of their costs, they should account for some changes here over time.

Here's how much a $40,000 HELOC will cost per month now, then, calculated using today's low average rate, two common repayment periods and the assumption that the full line of credit is used immediately:

10-year $40,000 HELOC at 7.17%: $467.95 per month

$467.95 per month 15-year $40,000 HELOC at 7.17%: $363.34 per month

To better understand the affordability a HELOC now offers, here's how much the same line of credit would have cost in December 2025, following a Federal Reserve interest rate cut that month:

10-year HELOC at 7.81%: $481.30 per month

$481.30 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.81%: $377.89 per month

And here's what it cost monthly one year ago, when rates were even higher:

10-year HELOC at 8.12%: $487.85 per month

$487.85 per month 15-year HELOC at 8.12%: $385.04 per month

So, rates and costs here have improved substantially. And, if you were already a HELOC borrower, you would have benefited from these declines without having to refinance or pay for refinancing closing costs, as you would with alternative products, as the HELOC rate adjusts independently. For all of these timely reasons, then, this could be the best borrowing option to consider now.

Get started with a HELOC online now.

Understand the draw and repayment periods

While the above calculations were completed on the assumption that the full line of credit will be utilized and immediately repaid, borrowers should understand that they don't need to use the product in full to start. In fact, most lenders will allow them to draw from it as needed for the initial draw period (typically up to 10 years) before repayments are mandated.

During the draw period, interest-only payments are often required, making the aforementioned payments potentially even lower should you opt to pay this way. Just be sure to understand your options in full before getting started. It can help to speak with a lender directly who can better assist you.

The bottom line

With HELOC rates dropping again this week, a $40,000 line of credit now comes with even cheaper monthly payments, ranging from $363 to $468 for qualified borrowers. And those rates and costs may decline even further this year, especially if other Fed rate cuts materialize. Carefully consider this unique borrowing tool, then, if you find yourself in need of extra financing now. With a strategic approach, it could be the optimal way to borrow and meet your goals.