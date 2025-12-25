Rescue helicopter crashes on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, killing all 5 on board

Five people died when a rescue helicopter on a mission on Africa's highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, crashed on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on one of the most popular tourist climbing routes in Tanzania. Police said the helicopter was on a rescue mission to pick up patients on the mountain.

Two foreigners, who police said had been picked up in a medical evacuation, were among those killed. Tanzanian media reports said they were Czech nationals.

A local doctor, a tour guide and a pilot were also killed in the crash, police said.

The crash happened between the mountain's Barafu Camp and Kibo Summit at an altitude of more than 13,100 feet.

Kilimanjaro regional police commander Simon Maigwa told journalists the aircraft belonged to the Kilimanjaro Aviation company, which conducts medical evacuation services, among others. The company has not yet commented on the accident.

Police said more information would be provided later. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday said investigations had started in line with international safety regulations "to determine the circumstances and probable cause" of the accident.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, is nearly 20,000 ft above sea level. While the ascent is not considered technically difficult for mountaineers, altitude sickness is a problem for many climbers. Around 50,000 tourists climb Kilimanjaro annually.

Aircraft accidents on Mount Kilimanjaro are rare, with the last recorded incident being in November 2008, when four people died.