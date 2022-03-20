Watch CBS News

5 injured in Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter crash

By Jordan Freiman

/ CBS News

Five people were injured when a helicopter belonging to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crashed in San Gabriel Canyon on Saturday. The helicopter was en route to a medical evacuation for the victim of a car crash in the area, CBS Los Angeles reports.

All five crew members were transported to the hospital, with one in critical condition, two with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries, according to The Los Angeles County Fire Department. The person the helicopter was originally going to rescue was transported by ground to the hospital with minor injuries, LACFD said. 

The helicopter that crashed is a Eurocopter AS 332L1 Super Puma helicopter, CBS Los Angeles reports. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

