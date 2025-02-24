Do you know these risk factors for heart disease? Many Americans don't, survey finds.

Many Americans are unaware of the risk factors for heart disease, according to a recent survey from the Cleveland Clinic.

In the national survey, 40% of respondents didn't know using tobacco impacts heart health, 62% didn't know air pollution harms the heart and 90% weren't aware certain supplements and vitamins can affect the heart.

"Many of us think about vitamins or supplements over the counter as natural. And some may even consider them preferable alternatives to prescription medications, but research doesn't back that up," Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Ashish Sarraju told CBS News.

Another little-known risk factor? Sleep deprivation, Sarraju said.

"It has this cascading effect on the rest of your lifestyle. It can affect dietary patterns. It can affect exercise patterns. It can be a sign of undiagnosed sleep apnea," he said.

While some risk factors are genetic and can't be changed, others can be improved, including:

Tobacco use

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Being overweight or obese

Physical inactivity

The American Heart Association notes other factors to consider include stress, alcohol and diet.

The survey also found that three in five Americans admit to skipping their prescribed heart medications, which doctors say can be very dangerous.

"Repeatedly skipping heart medications, such as those used for blood pressure or cholesterol management, may not produce immediate symptoms," Dr. Samir Kapadia, chairman of cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland Clinic, said in a news release. "However, not taking prescribed medication correctly can have serious long-term consequences on heart health."

Heart disease is a leading cause of death and disability in the United States, and it may become even more common in the next 30 years.

In a 2024 report, the American Heart Association found more than six in 10 U.S. adults (61%) will have some type of cardiovascular disease, or CVD, by 2050. This is particularly driven by a projected 184 million people with hypertension, or high blood pressure, which is expected to increase from 51.2% in 2020 to 61% in 2025.