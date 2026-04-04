A retired grandpa thought he was in good health — until he fainted during a bike ride

When John Cantrell retired, he decided his new job would be staying healthy. He was already in good shape and ate well but he wanted to make sure he could see his grandkids grow up. Already an avid cyclist, he upped his time on the bike and took up pickleball.

Cantrell made sure to go to all his doctor's appointments. When a cardiologist told him he had a heart condition called aortic stenosis in August 2024, he planned to get it treated soon. But he wasn't worried: He had no family history of heart disease and hadn't noticed any symptoms, so he thought the condition was in its early stages.

The next day, Cantrell felt a strange sensation in his chest while cycling with friends.

"I felt kind of weird, like my heart was fluttering," Cantrell, now 66, told CBS News. "It was just a really unusual feeling. I told the group 'Hey, I'm going to turn around and go back home.' And next thing I knew, I woke up in the emergency room."

John Cantrell, far right, with his family. John Cantrell

Cantrell had broken ribs, a punctured lung and a fractured collarbone. Doctors also confirmed Cantrell's diagnosis of severe aortic stenosis, and said his heart's inability to pump blood correctly led to his passing out. It was the first time he understood just how serious the condition could be.

"It's one of those moments in my life that I wish I could do it over again," said Cantrell. "I think, gosh, if I could do this over, I certainly wouldn't go on the bike the day after. ... I should have been more diligent about following up on it."

What is aortic stenosis?

Aortic stenosis occurs when the aorta, the valve that pumps blood through the body, becomes stiff and narrow, preventing it from working as well as it should. It is one of the most common types of heart disease in the United States and mostly affects older adults, said Dr. Mark Russo, professor and chief of cardiac surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

A diagnosis isn't an emergency, but patients should quickly make a treatment plan, Russo said. He said many patients "underestimate the risks" associated with the condition. It can cause the aortic valve to fail eventually, risking severe illness or death.

A healthy aortic valve compared to one with aortic valve stenosis. Sakurra / Getty Images

"Once patients have symptoms, then their median survival is only about 18 months if it's left untreated," said Russo, who did not treat Cantrell. "If they don't have it treated over a five-year period, then almost everyone dies by that point. It has a mortality that's similar to the most advanced forms of cancer."

Early symptoms of the disease include fatigue and shortness of breath. If a person faints, as Cantrell did, that's a sign the disease is advanced, Russo said.

Treating aortic stenosis

There are no medications to prevent aortic stenosis or slow its progression, Russo said. Patients will eventually need surgery to replace the damaged valve.

There are two choices for surgery: An open-heart operation where the heart is stopped and the valve is replaced with a mechanical option, or a less invasive option called a TAVR procedure, during which a catheter is used to place a new valve made of biological tissue inside the old one.

Each procedure has its pros and cons: The biological valves used in TAVR procedures often do not last as long as mechanical options and may need to be replaced again down the road. About 40% of people who are in their 60s, like Cantrell, will eventually need a replacement, Russo said. Those who get a mechanical valve need to take blood thinners for the rest of their life, which can require lifestyle changes.

A diagram from the Mayo Clinic shows how a replacement valve is inserted during a TAVR procedure. Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Research shows the surgeries have equal outcomes, especially for patients who are otherwise healthy, said Russo.

Cantrell had both options explained to him by his care team, who recommended the open-heart option. His doctors were not available for comment on this story.

Cantrell thought the open-heart surgery sounded invasive, and he liked that the TAVR had a faster recovery time. An acquaintance had also had a TAVR procedure and recommended it.

"Even though the physician was saying maybe go with the other procedure, I went with the TAVR," Cantrell said. "I really felt like that was right for me."

"Not too worried"

Cantrell underwent his TAVR procedure in early October, after recovering from his crash. The surgery went smoothly. Shortly after waking up, he realized he was already feeling better.

"I could always feel my heart beating in my chest. Like, if I put my hand on my heart, I could feel it, and I think it's because it was working really, really hard and I just never realized that," Cantrell said.

John Cantrell. John Cantrell

Cantrell said he "couldn't believe how fast the recovery was." Within 10 days, he was back riding his bike. In cardiac rehab, he was able to run on a treadmill shortly after surgery. He saw his doctor six months after the operation, then again at the one-year milestone. Everything looked clear in those visits, Cantrell said. Russo said patients who undergo any form of heart surgery will be monitored by a cardiologist for the rest of their lives.

Cantrell is "not too worried" about his heart now. He has plenty of plans for 2026: A two-week cycling trip down the Pacific Coast Highway in California, a trip to Japan with his son and grandson in March, and a Disney cruise with his wife and family to celebrate the couple's 50th anniversary.

"I just wanted to be back and kind of be my normal self, so I could pick up a grandkid and do things with them," Cantrell said. "And that's where I ended up."