Lindsay Lohan defends Harvey Weinstein, offers advice to his wife

Though dozens of celebrities have come forward to condemn Harvey Weinstein for behavior towards women that he admitted "caused a lot of pain," one star is standing up for the disgraced Hollywood mogul: Lindsay Lohan.

In the wake of allegations that Weinstein sexually harassed and sexually assaulted women in Hollywood for decades, Lohan defended Weinstein in two now-deleted videos on Instagram Stories.

The actress, who is currently living in Dubai, said, "I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on." She posted another video in which she spoke and overlaid the word "Harvey" with an angel emoji under it.

Lohan criticized stars who have spoken out against Weinstein and said, "He's never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, and we've done several movies together. So I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So stand up."

In the videos, Lohan even offered counsel to Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman, who announced that she was leaving her husband on Tuesday.

She said, "I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."

On Tuesday, A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie joined the growing chorus of women who said Weinstein harassed them. Longtime collaborators Matt Damon and Ben Affleck also denounced the producer.

A New Yorker exposé, published Tuesday, detailed allegations not just of sexual harassment but of three incidents involving rape. Actress Asia Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Evans went on the record to allege Weinstein forced himself on them sexually.

A representative for Weinstein vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to the magazine.

Though Lohan deleted her posts, the video was captured by other users.