Harvey Weinstein expelled from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Harvey Weinstein has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the academy's board of governors said in a statement Saturday.

The board met Saturday to discuss the sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein. The board said it voted "well in excess of the required two-thirds majority" to immediately expel Weinstein from the Academy.

"We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over," the statement said.

"What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."

The expulsion means that Weinstein will no longer be able to vote for nominees or winners for the Academy Awards. He's already been suspended by the British Film Academy.

More than two dozen women -- including actresses Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow -- recently told The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine that Weinstein had sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them. Weinstein was fired Sunday by The Weinstein Co., a studio he co-founded with his brother.

Read the Academy board of governors' statement in full below:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.