Watch live: The Silence Breakers hold a press conference after Harvey Weinstein's conviction

A group of women called the Silence Breakers, who have accused disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct or assault, are speaking at a press conference Tuesday following the disgraced media mogul's conviction.

"The era of impunity for powerful men who rape people is over," actress Mira Sorvino said Monday, according to Reuters. She was speaking on a conference call with over a dozen Silence Breakers after Weinstein was found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual assault.

How to watch the Silence Breakers' press conference

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Online stream: Watch live on CBSN in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Weinstein was cleared of more serious charges of predatory sexual assault. Jurors also cleared him of rape in the first degree.

He could face up to 29 years in prison when he's sentenced on March 11. He had been free on bail since his arrest nearly two years ago.