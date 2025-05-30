Traces of cannabis found in Haribo Cola candy in the Netherlands

Haribo is recalling packs of sweets in the Netherlands after some were found to contain traces of cannabis.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Agency (NVWA) warned any potential customers of the 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) bags of Happy Cola F!ZZ not to eat the sweets because they may cause dizziness.

NVWA spokesperson Saida Ahyad told French news agency AFP that, "Cannabis was found in the cola bottles in question."

The NVWA also said the issue only concerns three bags so far but all stock has been recalled as a precaution, adding that it is working with authorities to investigate the cause of the contamination.

Local Dutch media reported that a family in Twente became "quite ill" after eating the candy and reported the incident to police. After a forensic investigation, police discovered traces of cannabis and alerted the NVWA, according to the media reports.

A Haribo spokesperson told CBS News sister network BBC News it was working with police to "establish the facts around the contamination."

Haribo Vice-President of Marketing told AFP the incident is "a live issue and we are working closely with the Dutch authorities to support their investigation and establish the facts."

The recall applies to the items under the production code L341-4002307906, with a best before date of January 2026.