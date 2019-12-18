Happy holidays! Winning $342 Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

Someone in Ohio just got a whopping holiday gift.

A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $372 million was sold at a Giant Eagle supermarket in Mentor, a suburb of Cleveland. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, just eight days before Christmas, were 22-30-53-55-56 with a Mega Ball of 16.

It was the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling Mega Millions in 2002.

The ticket holder used the auto lotto feature in buying the winning ticket.

The Giant Eagle supermarket in Mentor, a Cleveland suburb, where a winning $372 million Mega Millions ticket was sold for the drawing held on the night of December 17, 2019 WOIO-TV

Giant Eagle will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

An Ohio Lottery player last hit the Mega Millions jackpot May 4, 2018. That ticket, worth $142 million, was sold in Moraine. The ticket holder chose the cash option prize equivalent and claimed the prize in trust.

Ohio Lottery players have 180 days from the draw date to make their claim. That's June 14 in this case.