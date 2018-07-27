"Hangover Heister" accused of attempting to rob 2 Houston-area banks

A man accused of attempting to rob two banks in west Houston this week has caught the attention of the FBI Violence Crime Task Force. Officials have dubbed him the "Hangover Heister," CBS affiliate KHOU-TV writes, because of his uncanny likeness to one of the characters in the movie "The Hangover."

The suspect first attempted to rob a Capital One bank Wednesday afternoon and then went to another bank less than an hour later, according to KHOU-TV.

The FBI says the man went inside and gave a teller a threatening note demanding cash. The employee allegedly told the suspect they would get the cash, but never returned to the window. The FBI said the man then went to Amegy Bank and proceeded to hand the teller a threatening note which demanded cash.

Officials says the suspect fled in a blue, early 2000s model SUV which could be a Nissan Pathfinder or Isuzu Rodeo.

KHOU-TV reports nobody was physically injured during either robbery and investigators believe it's the same suspect who robbed the same Capital One branch last summer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.