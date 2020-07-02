"Hamilton" cast members answer students' questions

While Broadway is dark during the pandemic, "Hamilton" fans are anxiously awaiting this week's performance – the show captured on film. Disney+ drops the movie this Friday, July 3.



Back in 2016, while tickets for "Hamilton" were hard to come, some 11th graders in New York City's public school system were lucky enough to see it in person. That's because the show, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, was selling $10 tickets to some 20,000 New York City students in order to educate them about the country's founding fathers and this period of American history.



On a Wednesday in May, students filled the theater to see a matinee performance, but beforehand got a chance to ask the "Hamilton" cast questions, including one posed to the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda about the role of diversity on Broadway. 60 Minutes cameras were there to record the event.

For more information on the Hamilton Education Program, go to http://www.gilderlehrman.org/hamilton



The video above was originally published on June 12, 2016, and was produced by Sarah Shafer Prediger, Nichole Marks and Rebecca Chertok, and edited by Sarah Shafer Prediger.