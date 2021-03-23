Police respond to active shooter reports at supermarket in Boulder, Colorado

Police respond to active shooter reports at supermarket in Boulder, Coloradoget the free app
Colorado police responded to reports of an active shooter Monday at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. The details of the situation aren't yet clear, but CBS Denver helicopter footage showed a man without a shirt being escorted out of the store in handcuffs.
At 2:49 p.m. local time, the Boulder Police Department warned residents of an active shooter on Twitter. Dozens of police and first responders were gathered outside the building Monday. The front of the store appeared to be damaged.
University of Colorado at Boulder cancels classes
The University of Colorado at Boulder canceled classes while police swarmed the scene at the King Soopers grocery store. The college on Monday afternoon said classes held at 5:30 p.m. and later were canceled "due to an ongoing police situation" off-campus.
The college urged instructors to use discretion on whether to end classes early.
Police will hold a news conference
Law enforcement officials are scheduled to brief the public on the incident Monday at 6:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. ET).
Police warn residents of new report of "armed, dangerous individual"
Boulder Police warned residents in a nearby part of the city to shelter in place due to a report of an "armed, dangerous individual." Police said it's not yet clear if this is related to the King Soopers shooting.
Man says his grandchildren and son-in-law saw woman shot in front of them
A man told CBS Denver that his son-in-law and grandchildren were inside the store during the shooting and that they saw a woman get shot directly in front of them. The man said his family had come to his store so his son-in-law could get a coronavirus vaccine.
"The shooter came in, shot the woman in front of them," he said. "They hid, ran upstairs, and [have been] hiding in a coat closet for the last hour."
The man said his family has since escaped and is now outside of the store.
"I'm gonna go give them a hug," he said.
FBI assisting Boulder police
The FBI is on the scene of the shooting assisting the Boulder Police Department.
Colorado governor is monitoring the situation
Colorado Governor Jared Polis said Monday that he is monitoring the situation.
"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy," Polis tweeted.
"I can't believe it's happening in Boulder"
A witness told CBS Denver that he started hearing loud bangs while inside the store. At first, he said, he thought someone had dropped something — but by the third, people started running. He said the store was "decently crowded," but expressed relief that there weren't more people inside.
"I can't believe it's happening in Boulder," he said.