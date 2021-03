"It's tragic": Boulder police chief pays tribute to officer Eric Talley, killed in supermarket shooting Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold spoke about the "heartbreaking" loss of officer Eric Talley, a father of 7 who was shot and killed while responding to the mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store Monday. "He's everything that policing deserves and needs," she said at a news briefing. "And he was willing to die to protect others." Watch her remarks.