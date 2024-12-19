The most unique and quirky Guinness World Records of 2024 include origami dolphins and a skateboarding cat

The Guinness World Records are known for highlighting the most interesting, unique and even strange occurrences of human nature across the globe.

2024 was no exception.

Earlier this year, we wrote about a toddler who became the Guinness World Records' youngest male artist after his paintings were shown in an exhibit in the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra, Ghana. Painter Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah ended up selling nine of the 10 pieces he displayed.

We've shared stories about a 114-year-old man in Venezuela and a 112-year-old man in England who each, for a time, had the distinction of being the world's oldest man, as well as George and Lori Schappell, who were the world's oldest living conjoined twins, according to Guinness.

Then there was the world's heaviest blueberry, which tipped the scales at 20.4 grams, almost 70 times more than an average wild blueberry. The "behemoth blueberry" was grown in Australia and was roughly the size of a ping-pong ball.

Here's a look at some more of the oddest Guinness World Records of 2024:

The largest building in the shape of a chicken. This feat is attributed to Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, and it happened in the Phillippines on Sept. 8, 2024. The chicken measured 114 feet. The building depicts a rooster and is a hotel within the Campuestohan Highland Resort.

The largest recording marathon by multiple musical artists. On Feb. 14, 2024, this feat was achieved by Idem Abasifreke and Beatisblaak Studio in Nigeria. It took 95 hours and 59 minutes.

The fastest 10 meters on a skateboard by a cat. This occurred on April 4, 2024, and was achieved by Bao Zi in China. The time: 12.85 seconds.

The largest display of origami dolphins. This was on July 10, 2024, and happened in London. Iswarya Sundaralingam made the 2,024 items over eight weeks, according to Guinness World Records. She was taught how to make them by a nurse working on the ward where her mother had been in a coma.

The largest whistling archery championship. On Sept. 29, 2024, 300 people broke this record in China. The championship, according to GWR, was achieved by the Linzhi Whistling Archery Association. It was one of a range of events held at the 2024 Linzhi Yarlung Zangbo River Ecological Culture Tourism Festival.