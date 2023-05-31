Watch CBS News

Dolly Parton holds 3 new Guinness World Records

Country legend Dolly Parton has been awarded three new Guinness World Records for her musical achievements, including the record for the longest span of No.1 hits for a female artist on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart, at more than 43 years.
