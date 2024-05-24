Toddler from Ghana becomes world's youngest artist after sell-out exhibition

A 1-year-old became the Guinness World Records' youngest male artist after his paintings were displayed in an exhibit at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra, Ghana.

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah sold nine of the 10 pieces he displayed.

To qualify for the coveted recognition, Guinness World Records said the toddler had to complete the work to a professional standard, display it at a public exhibition, and sell one of the pieces. There would also have to be evidence that he had done his own work.

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah poses in front of some of his pieces ace_liam_paints/Instagram via Guinness World Records

In an interview with CBS' partner network BBC News, the boy's mother spoke of her pride in her son's work.

"He already knows what colors complement each other," said Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, who is also an artist.

She told the Guinness World Records she discovered Ace-Liam enjoyed painting when she tried to keep him busy while she worked. She put some paint on a canvas on the floor and let him play with it. The result was a piece entitled The Crawl.

"It was clear that he found a lot of joy in it.", she said. "He has created a buzz and heightened the conversation about art appreciation," Chantelle added.

Describing his son's work, she told Guinness World Records she lets Ace-Liam choose the canvas and colors he wants, and lets him spread the paint spontaneously.

"Once he's done, he says 'mama finish'," she added.

The boy's family has said they are now looking for scholarship opportunities for him.