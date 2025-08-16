Guatemalan prison guards held hostage by rioting inmates freed after 3 days

Guatemalan authorities on Saturday freed nine prison guards who had been held hostage since Thursday by rioting inmates in Guatemala City, an official said.

Members of Guatemala's two largest gangs — Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha — began rioting Tuesday in two prisons, demanding the return of 10 leaders who had been transferred to another facility and placed in solitary confinement.

José Portillo, Deputy Minister of Security, told The Associated Press that the guards released Saturday had been held by members of Mara Salvatrucha.

One prison official died Friday after being shot, authorities said, without providing further details.

Local media reported the shooting occurred at one of the prisons involved in the riots.

In another similar incident, anti-kidnapping teams freed 11 guards on Wednesday who were also held hostage by gang members in two Guatemalan prisons. Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez told The Associated Press that the rioters were demanding Guatemalan authorities return their leaders from the prison where they were transferred, Renovación I, to the prisons where they were able to lead the gangs and "exercised criminal power."

Guatemala has been plagued by the violent rivalry between the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13. Authorities say they both seek to gain control of territory where they extort money from companies and individuals.

At least 7 people were killed last month when armed MS-13 members stormed into the funeral of a Barrio 18 member who had been killed.

Earlier this year, President Trump designated MS-13 as a terrorist organization, placing it on a list of criminal groups that he said operate in the region and threaten public safety across the hemisphere.

Last week, Mr. Trump directed the military to target drug cartels in Latin America, a source familiar with the matter told CBS News.