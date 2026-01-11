Guard at Winter Olympics construction site dies in sub-freezing temperatures

A guard at a 2026 Winter Olympic venue construction site in the mountain resort of Cortina died during a frigid overnight shift, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Italy's infrastructure minister, Matteo Salvini, called for a full investigation into the circumstances of the 55-year-old worker's death.

Italian media reported that the death occurred on Jan. 8, while the worker was on duty at a construction site outside of Cortina's ice arena. Temperatures the night of the death plunged to 10.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The death occurred less than a month before the opening of the Feb. 6-22 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Cortina city officials said they were "deeply saddened and troubled by the death.''

Cortina will host curling, sliding and women's Alpine skiing.