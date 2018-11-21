Jennie-O turkey recall bigger than previously announced

A nationwide recall of raw turkey tied to a deadly outbreak of salmonella is getting bigger.

Since the recall of Jennie-O Turkey products was announced last week, health investigators have added a fifth item. That raises the amount of recalled turkey to more than 147,000 pounds, from 91,000 pounds, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Inspection Service (FSIS) told CBS MoneyWatch.

The recall of raw ground turkey products is linked to an outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, with 164 infections reported from 35 states. The cases include 64 illnesses and one death in California, according to the CDC.

The FSIS website lists retailers known to have received the recalled products in 10 states: Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. The federal agency updates its list as more information becomes available. (See below for a list of stores that sold the recalled Jennie-O turkey.)

In addition to ground turkey, salmonella has also been detected in raw turkey pet food and live turkeys, an indication the bacteria is widespread in the turkey industry.

Salmonella in food is estimated to be responsible for 1 million illnesses a year. Children under 5, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness from contaminated food that could lead to hospitalization.

The affected products may also have been for sale in an additional 13 states where they were shipped: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Utah, according to Jennie-O Turkey, owned by Hormel Foods.

Health officials in Washington State report four chains across the state received the recalled turkey: Walmart, Safeway, Fred Meyer and QFC, as well as 15 individual stores.

"We are working on obtaining additional retail information from distributors who may have received the recalled product and will let you know when we have additional information to share. So far we have contacted QFC, Fred Meyer, and Safeway to verify recall notification and product removal," state health officials emailed.

What's being recalled

The recalled Jennie-O turkey products were produced on Sept. 11 and bear the number "P-190" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The following items are subject to recall:

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018

1-lb. packages of "GROUND TURKEY 90% LEAN | 10% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018

Symptoms of salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and can sicken otherwise healthy adults for as much as a week. Some cases can become severe enough to pose life-threatening conditions, with the elderly, young and those with weakened immune systems particularly vulnerable.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Is my store affected?

Following is a list of stores where the recalled turkey is known to have been sold:

Iowa

Bread Market Garden, 225 South Linn Street, Iowa City





Illinois

Berkeley Finer Foods, 5447 Street Charles Road, Berkeley



Berkot's, 100 Market Street, Manhattan



Fairplay Finer Foods, 2323 West 111th Street, Chicago



Fairplay Foods, 4640 South Halsted, Chicago



Fairplay Foods, 3057 West 159th Street, Markham



Fairplay Foods, 2200 South Western, Chicago



Food Smart, 2901 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago



Grand Food, 341 Hazel Avenue, Glencoe



Grand Food, 606 Greenbay Road, Winnetka



Gray's Foods, 1630 North Alpine Road, Rockford



Jackson Street Market, 1601 West Jackson Street, Macomb



Kramer's Foods, 16 Grant Square, Hinsdale



Sullivan's Foods, 703 North Elida Street, Winnebago



Sullivan's Foods, 2002 West Galena Avenue, Freeport



Sullivan's Foods, 201 Dodds Drive, Lena



Tony's Finer Foods, 5630 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago



Tony's Finer Foods, 271 South Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook



Tony's Finer Foods, 6704 Joliet Road, Countryside



Tony's Finer Foods, 3607 Fullerton Avenue, Chicago



Tony's Finer Foods, 7580 Barrington Road, Hanover Park



Tony's Finer Foods, 5233 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago



Tony's Finer Foods, 2099 North Mannheim Road, Melrose Park



Tony's Finer Foods, 8900 North Greenwood Avenue, Niles



Tony's Finer Foods, 1241 East Rand Road, Prospect Heights



Tony's Finer Foods, 7401 West 25th Street, North Riverside



Tony's Finer Foods, 4608 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago



Treasure Island, 1526 East 55th Street, Chicago



Treasure Island, 1639 North Wells Street, Chicago



Walt's Food Center, 16145 State Street, South Holland



Indiana

Woodie's Super Market, 116 North Bowen Avenue, Bremen



Michigan

Ben's Supercenter, 4436 West Main, Brown City



Ben's Supercenter, 6541 Plaza Drive, Marlette



Hansen Foods, 3750 West Polk Road, Hart



Ric's Food Center, 6767 Belding Road, North-East Rockford



Wagoner's Hometown Food Store, 24064 West McGillen Avenue, Mattawan



Minnesota

Cooper's Foods, 633 West 7th Street, Saint Paul



Kortes Supermarket, 1326 Randolph Avenue, Saint Paul



Longfellow Market, 3815 Lake Street, Minneapolis



Oklahoma

Buy For Less, 3501 North-West Expressway, Oklahoma City



Firelake Discount Foods, 1570 South Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee



Top Value Cost Plus Foods, 1000 West Gentry, Checotah



Uptown Market, 9515 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City



Whittaker's, 2941 North-West 10th, Oklahoma City



Texas

Food Town, 2770 North Sam Houston Parkway, Houston



Food Town, 5 Uvalde Road, Houston



Food Town, 9525 South Kirkwood, Houston



Food Town, 2040 South Richey Street, Pasadena



Wisconsin

Don's Quality Market, 147 Wisconsin Street, Seymour



Ptacek's IGA, 1005 Eagle Ridge Drive, Prescott



Richter's Marketplace, 600 North Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes



Schaeffer's IGA, 600 East Pioneer Street, Crandon



Washington State