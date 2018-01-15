Teen skier dies after she falls 100 feet from ledge in Switzerland

BERLIN -- Swiss authorities say a 19-year-old German skier has died near the resort of Grindelwald after falling some 30 meters, about 100 feet, off a ledge. Bern canton [state] police said Monday the skier was with a group Sunday afternoon when she veered off of the marked slope and ended up going over the rocky ledge.

Rescue teams and a helicopter were sent to the scene but the skier died of her injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police identified the skier as a German living in Switzerland but did not release further details. The incident is under investigation.