Gregg Popovich, the NBA's all-time wins leader, steps down as San Antonio Spurs head coach after 29 seasons

Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in the NBA, is stepping down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs after nearly three decades, the team announced Friday.

"While my love and passion for this game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said. "I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

Popovich will remain as team president.

Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half of a preseason game at Toyota Center on October 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Alex Slitz/ Getty Images

During his tenure as head coach, the 76-year-old coach led the team to five NBA championships, became the league's all-time wins leader and earned an induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

"Coach Pop's extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound," said Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt, in a statement. "His accolades and awards don't do justice to the impact he has had on so many people. He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach."

Popovich missed all but five games this season after having a stroke at the team's arena on Nov. 2. He has not spoken publicly since, though had addressed his team at least once and released a statement in late March saying that he hoped to return to coaching.

Popovich joined the Spurs in the summer of 1988 as an assistant coach to then-head coach Larry Brown. Before that, he spent two seasons, from 1992-94, as an assistant coach for Don Nelson with the Golden State Warriors.

In his role as general manager of the Spurs, Popovich made the move to fire coach Bob Hill and promote himself into that job on Dec. 10, 1996.

"A change in direction was necessary," Popovich said that day.

The Spurs hadn't changed direction again since.

Popovich's career ends with a record of 1,422-869, which does include the 77 games — 32 wins and 45 losses — that were coached by Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson this season. He also won 170 playoff games with the Spurs, the most by any coach with any one team and the third-most overall behind only Phil Jackson's 229 and Pat Riley's 171.

"The best there ever was," Spurs great Manu Ginobili said last year of Popovich.

Popovich also served as coach for Team USA, leading them to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.