Greg Gumbel, CBS Sports broadcasting legend, dies at 78

Greg Gumbel, the renowned CBS Sports anchor and commentator, has died at the age of 78.

His family confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, saying:

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity. He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him. — Marcy & Michelle Gumbel

Gumbel served as a play-by-play announcer and studio host for CBS Sports, and previously spent years on air for NBC Sports. He won legions of fans with his work hosting coverage ranging from "The NFL Today" to several Super Bowls and Olympic Games.

Greg Gumbel at the CBS Broadcast Center on March 7, 2021. Mary Kouw/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

In 2022, he celebrated his 50th year of broadcasting.

"The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel. There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague," said David Berson, the president & CEO of CBS Sports.

"A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time. He was a familiar and welcoming voice for fans across many sports, including the NFL and March Madness, highlighted by the Super Bowl and Final Four," Berson said.

"Greg broke barriers and set the standard for others to follow. It is an extremely sad day for all of us at CBS Sports and the entire sports community. We will miss Greg dearly, and send our deepest condolences to his wife Marcy, daughter Michelle, and his entire family."

Gumbel was born in New Orleans on May 3, 1946, and grew up in Chicago. He graduated from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1967. His younger brother, Bryant Gumbel, also rose to fame in broadcasting as host of NBC's "Today" show and "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" on HBO.

Greg Gumbel joined CBS Sports in 1989 after years of hosting and play-play duties for New York Knicks basketball and New York Yankees baseball for the Madison Square Garden Network, as well as three other weekly MSGN programs, which earned him a local Emmy Award. He also worked for ESPN, WMAQ-TV Chicago, where he won two local Emmys, and WFAN Radio in New York City

At CBS Sports, he hosted "The NFL Today," the network's NFL pre-game, halftime and post-game studio show, from 1990-93 and 2004-05, including Super Bowl XXVI in 1992, Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, and Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

He served as primetime anchor of CBS Sports' coverage of the 1994 Olympic Winter Games and as co-anchor of the network's weekday morning broadcasts of the 1992 Olympic Winter Games.

Gumbel also served as host of the network's coverage of "Speedweeks" from Daytona International Speedway in 1999, as well as host and play-by-play announcer for the College World Series. His other roles have included play-by-play announcer for regular-season and post-season Major League Baseball, host of the 1990 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field in Chicago and college football broadcasts for CBS Sports.

In 1994, he went to NBC Sports for several years, serving as host of "The NFL on NBC" pre-game show and NBC's Super Bowl pre-game shows in 1996 and 1998. He hosted the pre-game show for the 1994 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and was a play-by-play announcer on NBC's "Baseball Night in America." Gumbel also served as a play-by-play announcer for "The NBA on NBC." He was the host of the 1995 World Figure Skating Championships and of NBC's daytime coverage of the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta.

Greg Gumbel interviews Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders, left, and running back Michael Irvin after Super Bowl XXX in Tempe, Arizona, Jan. 28, 1996. AP Photo/Ron Heflin

Gumbel returned to CBS Sports in 1998 as host and play-by-play announcer for college basketball and "The NFL on CBS." He teamed for six seasons with analyst Phil Simms to form the CBS Television Network's lead NFL announce team. He called CBS's coverage of Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVIII, at the time making him the first network broadcaster to call play-by-play and host a Super Bowl.

Gumbel hosted "The NFL Today" for two seasons in 2004 and 2005 before returning to the booth to team with Dan Dierdorf for eight seasons, through 2013. He served as host of "Inside the NFL" on SHOWTIME in 2014 alongside analysts Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason, Ed Reed and Brandon Marshall.

At CBS, Gumbel also provided play-by-play for regular-season college basketball and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, NBA regular-season and playoff games and College World Series championship games.

Gumbel was the recipient of the 2007 Pat Summerall Award for excellence in sports broadcasting.

Outside the studio, Gumbel was a longtime supporter of the March of Dimes, serving two six-year terms as a member of the March of Dimes Board of Trustees and an additional 18 years as a member of the organization's National Board of Advisors. For 16 years, he was also a member of the Sports Council for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which provides direction and guidance for the mission of that organization.

He also served as member of the Board of Regents for his alma mater, Loras College, since 2009.