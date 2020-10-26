Florida police chief dies in small plane crash

Ocala, Florida Police Chief Greg Graham was killed Sunday morning when his single-engine plane crashed near the Marion County Airport, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports.

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said the plane was Graham's personal aircraft and he was the only person on board. The Ocala Star-Banner reports Graham had recently obtained his pilot's license.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ocala, Florida Police Chief Greg Graham in undated photo WKMG-TV

Accolades and condolences were pouring in on Sunday.

"He loved Ocala and Ocala loved him," said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

Ocala Police Department Deputy Chief Mike Balkin called Graham "one of the greatest lawman I've ever known."

"He was a true mentor, a true leader (and) a forward-thinking professional," Balkin said.

Flying and parachuting were two of Graham's passions, Woods said.

"If there's any peace, he left doing something that he enjoyed and he's with the good Lord now," Woods said.