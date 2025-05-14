Greer Fire in eastern Arizona grows to 6,400 acres with no containment

A wildfire that broke out in a rural area of eastern Arizona has burned over 6,400 acres as of Wednesday and continues to move north, according to officials.

The Greer Fire, named after the unincorporated community where the fire originated, remained at 0% containment as of Wednesday. The fire started Tuesday morning and continues to move north, "fueled by winds, vegetation, and terrain," according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The unincorporated community of Greer is located within the White Mountains and is surrounded by the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. It had a population of 58, according to the 2020 Census.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs indicated that some area residents had been evacuated.

"The team at (the Department of Forestry and Fire Management) is actively engaged with local and federal partners responding to a fire near Greer in Apache County that has already destroyed multiple structures," Hobbs wrote in a social media post Tuesday. "Residents are being evacuated and are advised to stay out of the area. I'm thinking of all those affected and am deeply grateful for our brave firefighters."

The fire has moved through Hobson Canyon and is pushing onto state trust lands, the state fire department said.

#GreerFire Update: the Apache County Office of Emergency Management has issued a GO for residents south of HWY 260 and West of River Road.



The fire was mapped earlier today at 6,400 acres. It continues to move to the N/NE fueled by high winds. A Red Flag Warning remains in… pic.twitter.com/u6Dz2w55ZJ — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) May 14, 2025

It was buoyed by wind gusts up to 35 mph Tuesday night, and another red flag warning is forecast for the area through Wednesday, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph expected, officials reported. The fire prompted road closures, including Highway 260 closed in both directions near Greer.

As of Wednesday, more than 200 personnel were assigned to combat the blaze.

The Greer Fire burns in eastern Arizona. May 14, 2025. Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management