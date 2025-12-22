Trump naming special envoy to Greenland angers Denmark, prompting it to call in U.S. ambassador

Copenhagen, Denmark — Denmark said Monday it would summon the U.S. ambassador after President Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory he has often expressed interest in obtaining.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Mr. Trump has said the U.S. needs the resource-rich island for security reasons and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.

On Sunday, Mr. Trump appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in October 2025. Alex Brandon / AP

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Monday he was "deeply angered" the move and warned Washington to respect Denmark's sovereignty.

In a post on social media platform Sunday night, Mr. Trump said Landry "understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."

Landry responded directly to Mr. Trump on social media, saying, "It's an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S."

The Danish foreign minister told television TV2 the Landry appointment and statements by Mr. Trump and Landry were "totally unacceptable" and said his ministry would call in the U.S. ambassador in coming days "to get an explanation."

"As long as we have a kingdom in Denmark that consists of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland, we cannot accept that there are those who undermine our sovereignty," he said.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen meanwhile said the appointment "doesn't change anything for us here at home."

"We will determine our future ourselves. Greenland is our country," he wrote on social media, adding: "Greenland belongs to Greenlanders, and territorial integrity must be respected."

The vast majority of Greenland's 57,000 people want to become independent from Denmark but don't wish to become part of the U.S, according to a January opinion poll.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly insisted that the huge Arctic island isn't for sale and that it will decide its future itself.

"The appointment confirms the continued American interest in Greenland," Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement emailed to AFP.

"However, we insist that everyone -- including the U.S. -- must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark."

Greenland's location, minerals put it in focus

Greenland is strategically located between North America and Europe at a time of rising U.S., Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic, where sea lanes have opened up because of climate change.

Greenland's location also puts it on the shortest route for missiles between Russia and the United States.

During a visit by Vice President JD Vance to Greenland in March, Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House, ""We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security," the president told reporters at the White House. "We have to have Greenland. It's not a question of, 'Do you think we can do without it?' We can't."

In August, Denmark summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires after reports of attempted interference in Greenland.

At least three US officials close to Mr. Trump were observed in Greenland's capital of Nuuk trying to identify people for and against a rapprochement with the United States.

The U.S. opened a consulate in Greenland in June 2020.

