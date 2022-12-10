Grant Wahl, renowned soccer journalist, dies at Qatar World Cup

Renowned soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died, the U.S. Soccer Federation reported Friday. Wahl was in Qatar covering the World Cup when he passed away.

Wahl suffered a heart attack Friday in the press box at the stadium where Argentina and Netherlands played their quarterfinal match, a person familiar with the situation told CBS News. Wahl had sent several tweets during the match.

"The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl," the U.S. Soccer Federation said in a statement Friday night. "Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists."

FILE -- Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York on April 8, 2014 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A prolific journalist, Wahl wrote for multiple outlets and was a CBS Sports contributor. He was an analyst on CBS Sports HQ throughout the Qatar World Cup, and wrote guest columns focused on the U.S. men's national team for CBS Sports. He was also an editorial consultant for soccer documentaries on Paramount+.

Wahl was also married to Dr. Celine Gounder, a CBS News medical contributor. Gounder tweeted that she was "completely in shock" and thanked Wahl's "soccer family" and their friends for their support as the news was reported.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken over the tragic passing of Grant Wahl," Major League Soccer's commissioner Don Garber tweeted. "He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.