Grammy Music Educator Award 2019: Semifinalists revealed

First on "CBS This Morning," we're revealing the 25 music teachers from across 16 states who were selected as the semifinalists for the 2019 Music Educator Award by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum. Selected from more than 2,800 initial nominations, these teachers are being recognized for making a lasting impact on students and music education. The winner will be announced during Grammy Week 2019.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their impact on students' lives. The winner will be flown to New York to attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards and a range of Grammy week events. Nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants. Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.

Courtesy of Sarah Todd

Here are the semifinalists:

Michael Antmann, Freedom High School, Clermont, Florida

Jeff Ball, The Grand Street Campus High Schools, Brooklyn, New York

Deanna Bell, Vestavia Hills Elementary East, Irondale, Alabama

Jeremy Bradstreet, Dublin Coffman High School, Dublin, Ohio

John Burn, Homestead High School, San Jose, California

Victor de los Santos, Santa Ana High School, Santa Ana, California

David Dehner, Cornerstone Christian Schools, San Antonio, Texas

Elizabeth Hering, Churchill High School, Canton, Michigan

Paul Holzen, Parkway Central Middle School, Dardenne Prairie, Missouri

Brandi Jason, Liberty High School, Sykesville, Maryland

Gary Meggs, Arkansas High School, Texarkana, Arkansas

Henry Miller, Sierra Vista Middle School, Lake Forest, California

Brian Querry, Charles A. Huston Middle School, North Apollo, Pennsylvania

Michael Raiber, Oklahoma City University, Norman, Oklahoma

Amy Rangel, Glendale High School, Burbank, California

Jeffery Redding, West Orange High School, Orlando, Florida

Joshua Shaw, Coronado High School, Lubbock, Texas

Scott Sheehan, Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

Mickey Smith Jr., Maplewood Middle School, Sulphur, Louisiana

Craig Snyder, Penncrest High School, Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania

Sarah Todd, Mary Lyon Elementary School, Chicago, Illinois

Matthew Trevino, Roan Forest Elementary, San Antonio, Texas

Helen Walker, Doby's Mill Elementary, Camden, South Carolina

John Weatherspoon, Lake Worth Community High School, West Palm Beach, Florida

Heath Wolf, Farmington Junior High, Kaysville, Utah