Grammy Music Educator Award 2019: Semifinalists revealed

First on "CBS This Morning," we're revealing the 25 music teachers from across 16 states who were selected as the semifinalists for the 2019 Music Educator Award by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum. Selected from more than 2,800 initial nominations, these teachers are being recognized for making a lasting impact on students and music education. The winner will be announced during Grammy Week 2019.
Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their impact on students' lives. The winner will be flown to New York to attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards and a range of Grammy week events. Nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants. Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.
Here are the semifinalists:
Michael Antmann, Freedom High School, Clermont, Florida
Jeff Ball, The Grand Street Campus High Schools, Brooklyn, New York
Deanna Bell, Vestavia Hills Elementary East, Irondale, Alabama
Jeremy Bradstreet, Dublin Coffman High School, Dublin, Ohio
John Burn, Homestead High School, San Jose, California
Victor de los Santos, Santa Ana High School, Santa Ana, California
David Dehner, Cornerstone Christian Schools, San Antonio, Texas
Elizabeth Hering, Churchill High School, Canton, Michigan
Paul Holzen, Parkway Central Middle School, Dardenne Prairie, Missouri
Brandi Jason, Liberty High School, Sykesville, Maryland
Gary Meggs, Arkansas High School, Texarkana, Arkansas
Henry Miller, Sierra Vista Middle School, Lake Forest, California
Brian Querry, Charles A. Huston Middle School, North Apollo, Pennsylvania
Michael Raiber, Oklahoma City University, Norman, Oklahoma
Amy Rangel, Glendale High School, Burbank, California
Jeffery Redding, West Orange High School, Orlando, Florida
Joshua Shaw, Coronado High School, Lubbock, Texas
Scott Sheehan, Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School, Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania
Mickey Smith Jr., Maplewood Middle School, Sulphur, Louisiana
Craig Snyder, Penncrest High School, Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania
Sarah Todd, Mary Lyon Elementary School, Chicago, Illinois
Matthew Trevino, Roan Forest Elementary, San Antonio, Texas
Helen Walker, Doby's Mill Elementary, Camden, South Carolina
John Weatherspoon, Lake Worth Community High School, West Palm Beach, Florida
Heath Wolf, Farmington Junior High, Kaysville, Utah