Graham Greene, Oscar-nominated "Dances with Wolves" actor, dies at 73

Oscar nominee Graham Greene has died after a lengthy illness, his representative told CBS News. The Canadian First Nations actor was 73 years old.

"He was a great man of morals ethics characters and will be eternally missed," Greene's talent agent said in a statement.

The statement did not specify what kind of illness Greene had.

Greene was born in Ohsweken, Canada, in 1952. His acting career started on the stage in the 1970s. He made his television debut in 1979. His first film was "Running Brave," a 1983 biopic about Billy Mills, a member of South Dakota's Oglala Sioux tribe who went on to win a gold medal in a shocking upset at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Greene starred as Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner's "Dances With Wolves" in 1990. He was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for the role. The film received 11 other Oscar nominations and won 7 awards, including best picture.

Graham Greene attends the nominees luncheon for 63rd Annual Academy Awards on March 19, 1991. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Greene continued to appear in high-profile movies throughout his career, including "Die Hard with a Vengeance," "The Green Mile" and "The Twilight Saga: New Moon." Greene also had roles in multiple TV series.

Greene will appear in the upcoming movie "Ice Fall." The film is in post production but does not have a release date.

Greene won a Grammy in 2000 for his work on a children's spoken word album. He was also a two-time Gemini Award winner and won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Comedy Film in 2025 for his role in "Seeds." He also was honored with Canada's Governor General's Performing Arts Award in 2025.

Greene is survived by his wife of 35 years, Hilary Blackmore, his daughter Lilly Lazare-Greene, and his grandson Talo, his agent said.

First Nations Canadian actor Graham Greene in New York on Oct. 25, 2021. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images