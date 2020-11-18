Watch Live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives COVID-19 update as fate of NYC schools hangs in balance

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a COVID-19 press conference as the fate of New York City schools hangs in the balance.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was originally scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET but has been delayed. New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is expected to join him.

The city is teetering on the brink of a second wave of coronavirus infection, but it hasn't been bad enough to close the schools, CBS New York reports. New York City schools remained open on Wednesday and will stay open unless the infection rate in the city gets to 3%. On Tuesday, the citywide rate was 2.74%.

City leaders are in talks with the state, however, to keep schools open even if the positivity rate across the city continues to rise.

The infection rate in the city is not increasing at the same pace as the rest of the country, but there's still cause for concern as the holidays approach and colder weather begins to set in.

The NYPD said it will not be breaking up family Thanksgiving gatherings that are not in compliance, but people are encouraged to keep gatherings very small and wear masks as much as possible inside with visitors.

