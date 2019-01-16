Coast Guard admiral acknowledges "anxiety and uncertainty" amid shutdown

An admiral of the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed in a letter to service members that they would be not receiving their mid-January paychecks. Admiral Karl Schultz posted a letter on Tuesday addressed to the Coast Guard's over 42,000 members, who are working without pay. In the letter, he said this is the first time to his knowledge that service members aren't being paid due to a government shutdown.

"I recognize the anxiety and uncertainty this situation places on you and your family, and we are working closely with service organizations on your behalf," he wrote.

Today you will not be receiving your regularly scheduled paycheck. To the best of my knowledge, this marks the first time in our Nation's history that servicemembers in a U.S. Armed Force have not been paid during a lapse in appropriations.

"To this end, I am encouraged to share that Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) has received a $15 million donation from USAA to support our people in need. In partnership with CGMA, the American Red Cross will assist in the distribution of these funds to our military and civilian workforce requiring assistance," he added.

Schultz also said senior leadership, including U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, "remains fully engaged."

Because the Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security, it is the only military branch affected by the partial government shutdown, which is now in its fourth week due to an impasse over border wall funding.