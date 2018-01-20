Trump tweets on shutdown, says Democrats wanted to give him "nice present"

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to blame Democrats for the government shutdown that began hours earlier, after Senate Republicans failed to capture enough votes to move toward a short-term funding bill. A vote late Friday night that would have prompted a vote on a continuing resolution, or CR, to fund the government for 30 days fell far short of 60 votes, and senators could not devise a plan in the eleventh hour to stop a shutdown.

Mr. Trump blamed Democrats, who are the minority in the Senate, saying they care more about illegal immigration than the military. Democrats wanted a solution to fix the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Mr. Trump is ending, something Republicans did not agree to as a part of negotiations.

Given that the GOP only has 50 senators, and the measures Friday required 60 votes, Mr. Trump made the case for the need for more Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections.

The president began tweeting at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, six hours after the government shut down.

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

For those asking, the Republicans only have 51 votes in the Senate, and they need 60. That is why we need to win more Republicans in 2018 Election! We can then be even tougher on Crime (and Border), and even better to our Military & Veterans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Mr. Trump also said: "This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present."

Mr. Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20 last year. He was scheduled to attend a party celebrating that anniversary at his club Mar-a-Lago in Florida Saturday, but his trip was postponed indefinitely in light of the shutdown.

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

In May, the president suggested the country "needs a good shutdown," comments that resurfaced Friday night.