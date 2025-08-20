Google unveils new Pixel 10 phone models and AI features at star-studded event

Google tapped the star power of Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities on Wednesday to unveil several new products, including the company's next generation of Pixel phones.

Also participating in the event in Brooklyn, New York, were popular podcast host Alex Cooper, Formula One driver Lando Norris and singer Nick Jonas.

Google's new suite of products includes four Pixel 10 phones, the Pixel 4 Watch and a revamped set of Pixel earbuds. The hardware will include new AI features designed to help users retrieve information, automatically create videos and snap better photos.

Google has been steadily layering AI capabilities into its Pixel products since 2023 as the Alphabet-owned competes with Apple, which tech analysts note has been slower to integrate AI features into the iPhone.

Google is layering AI capabilities into the tech giant's latest hardware, including its new Pixel 4 Watch. Google

The Pixel phones, now on their 10th generation, will have an AI-powered feature called "Magic Cue" designed to anticipate a person's information needs. For example, if travelers use the device to call their airline, the phone is able to recognize the number and display their flight information, according to Google.

The phones also comes with an AI tool called "Camera Coach" that will automatically suggest the best framing and lighting angle as the lens is being aimed at a subject.

Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of platforms and device, said during Wednesday's event that adding AI to its Pixel devices is aimed at making the phones more "personal and proactive."

"So it doesn't just wait and listen to your requests — it starts to anticipate them because it knows what you're trying to do," he added. "We call this personal intelligence."

The basic Pixel 10 phone costs $800, the Pro runs $1,000 and the Pro XL goes for $1,200; a foldable version of the phone is also available for $1,800. Three new Pixel phones will be available in stores starting August 28, but consumers will have to wait until October 9 to get their hands on Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 4 Watch will be the company's first smartwatch equipped with Gemini, Google's AI assistant. The device will include new health and safety features, such as emergency satellite communications.

Gemini will also be coming to TVs, smart speakers, smart displays and cars this fall, Osterloh said Wednesday.

Google also used the event to announce that NBA star Stephen Curry will serve as a "performance adviser" on its products as part of a new multi-year partnership.

